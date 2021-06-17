Cancun Airport continues to increase its operation under good health measures

Cancun Airport has set some guidelines in terms of airports in tourist destinations in Mexico and the world to maintain the operation with a certain level of normality despite the pandemic. One year after announcing its mandatory prevention measures, it shows the international community that the travel industry can work without problems as long as the companies involved are strictly committed.

Cancun Airport is the main gate to highly important Mexican Caribbean destinations such as Tulum, an exotic and trendy beach destination known worldwide; Playa del Carmen, a small but cosmopolitan and vibrant city whose Quinta Avenida is always full of life; and Cancun, a destination which name introduces itself as one of the best beach destinations worldwide.

Progressively increasing, today its operation exceeds 400 daily flights, both national and international, thanks to the travelers’ trust and commitment. There have been particular cases in which some individuals and groups of individuals have been sanctioned for not complying with the prevention measures. However, the correct application of these same measures has demonstrated to guarantee to a great extent the protection of the thousands of users who today walk between its terminals using masks, antibacterial gel, and temperature control points.

Although the possibility of users not giving correct information on the survey carried out upon arrival, thermal cameras and control points increase the level of accuracy for the detection of symptoms in airport service users.

Cancun Airport constantly calls to the conscience of those who feel symptoms shortly before their travel dates for them not to face isolation or confinement situations once reached their destinations.

There was some mistrust about quick-test modules, precisely because of how quickly they can get a result, giving chance to some doubts. However, comparing the processes followed in such modules with any specialized laboratory, it is possible to note that the appropriate process is followed for the detection of any possible respiratory disease.

This good example has been received by other airports in tourist destinations in Mexico, such as Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport located in Puerto Vallarta and San Jose del Cabo International Airport located in Los Cabos; same destinations where tourist activity it’s being resumed under rules of capacity control, hygiene and safety.

The next step that Quintana Roo is taking, the State of Mexico where the Cancun Airport is located, is to proceed with the vaccination of absolutely all staff in the tourism industry. Being a State mainly promoted by such industry, there are good expectations on how this measure will make the economy continue growing within a framework of protection to users.

Those travel-lovers who are planning to visit the Mexican Caribbean can do so knowing that they will be taken maximum care of, caring for their health throughout any stay in Cancun and Riviera Maya destinations.







