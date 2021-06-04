Canadian artist creates amazing sculpture of Frida Kahlo (VIDEO)

Canadian miniature sculptor Juliana LePine filmed herself masterfully crafting a bust of renowned Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo, in footage posted to YouTube on May 16.
Kahlo, who died in 1954, was known for her unique self portraits.
Other works by LePine can be seen on her Instagram account.
LePine’s many models have included impressively detailed reproductions of artists such as Vincent van Gogh, John Lennon, Axl Rose, and Freddie Mercury, as well as fictional characters like Doc Brown, and Dracula.
Credit: Juliana LePine Sculptures via Storyful
