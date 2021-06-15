Campeche builders ask for more participation in the Maya Train

Campeche, Camp., (June 15, 2021).- For the Campeche builders to have greater participation in the Maya Train project, next week they will meet with authorities from the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), announced Edgard Iván Curmina Rodríguez, president of the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC) Campeche Delegation.

He acknowledged that this project has represented a source of income for hundreds of folks who are collaborating and that thanks to this great work they have the resources to get ahead in the middle of the pandemic.

“We want this situation to be replicated in each of the members of the chamber, who also deserve to be taken into account in the construction of the Maya Train, which means a millionaire spill for the state,” he said.

The leader of the local builders pointed out that, for this reason, Fonatur and the construction company of this great project have already been told that they require job opportunities for the Campechanos.

“Things are minimal, but we will continue to insist; that is why we will have a meeting with them next week, we want a dialogue to be able to reach positive agreements that benefit the economy of the affiliates of the CMIC ”, he stressed.

Finally, Edgard Iván Curmina Rodríguez stressed that they will seek that the meeting is held in the capital city to reduce the risks of contagion, and reiterated that the proposals of the sector have been clear, and are known to the authorities and the construction company.

