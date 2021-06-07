Business Ideas That Only Require Small Funding

There are many business opportunities around may it be full-time or part-time but the start-up cost is too expensive that it might not be worth the sacrifice in the long run. There are still business ideas that require little capital here and are potentially profitable. Here are some business opportunities you might want to consider.

Nanny or Babysitter

The only possible startup costs for this business are the fees for any training courses you take.

Make sure you are CPR-certified and have first aid training. Since most of these services are found through word of mouth or personal recommendations, ask your friends for reference, send out a mass email to your contacts about your new job, or reach out directly to the people in your network who have children.

Freelance Writer or Editor

This is one of the best jobs you can start if you are a good writer and a passionate reader. All you need is a computer and dependable internet. You can start writing and editing as a sideline in your free time and then switch to full-time once your client list increases. Have a business website with a portfolio of your work then notify your network of your new venture and your availability for projects. A plus factor for this kind of business is you are going to learn about other business opportunities while doing research for your work.

Graphic designer

The market is in need of good graphic designers. Just like a freelance writer or editor, you need to create an online portfolio to show your skills and previous projects. Social media accounts, especially Instagram are very important. Explain what type of projects you are looking for when reaching out to your network. Also, you don’t need to worry about having a big startup funding since a freelance graphic design business is a low-cost and flexible way of making money.

Transcriptionist

Here is another business that does not require large start-up capital. You can work at home while your clients send you audio or video files that need to be converted to written documents. The legal and medical fields have a great need for them. Also, some media companies hire third-party transcriptionists to write out interviews and other video materials.

Blogger

While you enjoy expressing your creative abilities, there will come a time when your readership grows and you can monetize your skills from your posts. You can earn through ads, affiliate partnerships, or sponsored content. Do your research, find a niche that is different from others, and make sure that your market is not oversaturated.

Consultant

Another field of expertise that has low startup costs, most of your expenses are mainly on marketing yourself. Lend your expertise to other businesses whether they are new or established companies. Start with your friends and work associates in getting your first clients.

Bookkeeper

Most business owners need a bookkeeper to do their accounting obligations. If you are one of those who do well with numbers, try doing a bookkeeping business. There is very little cost involved in this kind of business as most clients would add you as a user on their bookkeeping software account.

Baker or Cook

This is your chance to make money out of your talent in baking and cooking. Make it home-based, create your goodies from home, and deliver them to your buyers. You can also ask local businesses if you could supply them. Once your business grows, you can now upgrade your equipment and hire additional help.

Personal Trainer

As more people are opting to work out in their homes, you can find work as a remote personal trainer. Include in your training programs comprehensive health coaching such as meal planning. You only need a few items for your training as you will not be providing the training equipment for your clients unlike when you are in a gym. You not only make money but you will be taking good care of your health as well.

The shift to remote working, collaborative economy, online selling, and other varied career markets have opened many opportunities for people to start their own businesses with little capital. Aside from the low-cost business ideas mentioned here, there are many more that you might want to consider such as being a social media consultant, event or wedding planner, tour guide, virtual assistant, professional organizer, pet walker, life coach, gig worker, remote travel agent, drop shipper, video producer, tutor and many more that you can grow from a small startup investment.

If you need startup funding for your small business on AUB credit card, than proceed by this link: robocash.ph/articles/aub-credit-card







Comments

comments