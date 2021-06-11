Bather drowns in Cancun’s Langosta beach

Lifeguards managed to place the subject in the sand, but he no longer had vital signs.

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (June 11, 2021).- This Wednesday 9, around 5 in the afternoon, the event of a drowned person was reported on Langosta beach, Cancun.

According to preliminary data, the subject was swimming in that place when a current dragged him to the bottom.

Lifeguards helped the man to get out of the sea to place him on the sand and provide first aid, however, the person no longer had vital signs.

Paramedics arrived at the scene only to confirm that the subject had already lost his life.

Security agents guarded the area waiting for members of the Forensic Medical Service to arrive to lift the body.

Source: Sipse

