Baja California Sur registers the death of 18 people vaccinated against Covid-19

Baja California Sur, (June 25, 2021).- In the Mexican State of Baja California Sur, 18 people who had already been vaccinated with one or two doses, have died of Covid 19, this was confirmed by the Secretary of Health in the state Victor George Flores.
As Baja California Sur is in the stage of the highest incidence of infections by the new coronavirus, citizens, even those who have already been immunized against this disease, must reinforce the application of essential preventive measures because a total immunization is not guaranteed.
The Secretary of Health George Flores announced that with the complete two-dose scheme, 4
people die while vaccinated with 1 dose add up to 14 deaths. Of the total of 18 deceased, more than 50% of them were older than 60.
On the other hand, the official said that the deceased had been immunized with vaccines from different laboratories, that is, there is no specific pharmaceutical company to which the deaths can be attributed.
So far, 5 deaths have been detected by Pfizer, 4 AstraZeneca, 2 Sinovac and 2 Cansino.
Until this week, Baja California Sur has vaccinated 39% of the population, hence the importance of everyone continuing to wear face masks to protect themselves and to prevent the transmission of the virus to people who have not yet been immunized, he concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
