Bacalar Prosecutor’s Office secures hotel after sexual abuse accusations against Ricardo Ponce

The operation was carried out at the Akalki Hotel, located on Federal Highway 307 on Km. 12.5 of Bacalar.

BACALAR, QUINTANA ROO, (June 03, 2021).- On Wednesday, June 2nd, agents of the Public Prosecutor’s Office went to the Akalki hotel in Bacalar to attend a complaint against Ricardo Ponce ’emotional coach’, after accusations against him for alleged cases of sexual abuse.

#QuintanaRoo | Aseguran Hotel Akalki, en Bacalar, tras denuncia de abuso sexual en contra de #RicardoPonce.



#QuintanaRoo | Aseguran Hotel Akalki, en Bacalar, tras denuncia de abuso sexual en contra de #RicardoPonce.

Photo: (Sipse)

Youtuber denounces Ricardo Ponce’s conference

Last weekend Youtuber, Maire Winks, denounced on her social networks through a video on her main channel, how she ‘fell’ into an alleged sexual sect of the Mexican Emotional Coach Ricardo Ponce.

After the publication of the footage, social networks raised their voices making the #RicardoPonceAbusador trend, where several users published their opinions and experiences on the subject.

It is pronounced on social networks

After the accusations against him, Ponce published a brief statement on his social networks in which he emphasizes that he will not talk about the issue until he has facts and not “speculation.

Who is Ricardo Ponce?

His official page describes Ricardo as a “self-knowledge guide”, allegedly an expert in ‘Emotional Freedom’ .

Ponce was born in Cancun, Quintana Roo, was educated under the Christian religion and currently owns two companies.

