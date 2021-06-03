Bacalar Prosecutor’s Office secures hotel after sexual abuse accusations against Ricardo Ponce

The operation was carried out at the Akalki Hotel, located on Federal Highway 307 on Km. 12.5 of Bacalar.
BACALAR, QUINTANA ROO, (June 03, 2021).- On Wednesday, June 2nd, agents of the Public Prosecutor’s Office went to the Akalki hotel in Bacalar to attend a complaint against Ricardo Ponce ’emotional coach’, after accusations against him for alleged cases of sexual abuse.
#QuintanaRoo | Aseguran Hotel Akalki, en Bacalar, tras denuncia de abuso sexual en contra de #RicardoPonce.— Novedades de Q.Roo (@novedadesqroo) June 2, 2021
(Video: SIPSE) pic.twitter.com/gC76C98jG9
The operation was carried out at the Akalki Hotel, located on Federal Highway 307 on Km. 12.5 of Bacalar.
Youtuber denounces Ricardo Ponce’s conference
Last weekend Youtuber, Maire Winks, denounced on her social networks through a video on her main channel, how she ‘fell’ into an alleged sexual sect of the Mexican Emotional Coach Ricardo Ponce.
After the publication of the footage, social networks raised their voices making the #RicardoPonceAbusador trend, where several users published their opinions and experiences on the subject.
It is pronounced on social networks
After the accusations against him, Ponce published a brief statement on his social networks in which he emphasizes that he will not talk about the issue until he has facts and not “speculation.
Who is Ricardo Ponce?
His official page describes Ricardo as a “self-knowledge guide”, allegedly an expert in ‘Emotional Freedom’ .
Ponce was born in Cancun, Quintana Roo, was educated under the Christian religion and currently owns two companies.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Wednesday, June 2nd: 190 new cases of Covid-19 are registered in 24 hours in Yucatan
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021).- This Wednesday,.
-
Man who abused a 3-year-old boy in Yaxcabá, Yucatàn is sentenced to 15 years
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021).- For sexually.
-
The US will continue to support NGOs such as “Mexicans Against Corruption”: White House
At the beginning of May, President.
-
Hotel workers census will be carried out for vaccination against Covid-19 in Quintana Roo
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (June 03, 2021).-.
-
On Sunday, June 6, election day there will be no vaccinations
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021) .-.
-
SECTUR: LGBT tourism leaves more money than heterosexual tourism
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021).- During.
-
Mother attacks her daughters with a knife in Ciudad Caucel
One of the minors was taken.
-
Giant sinkhole opens up in Puebla, Mexico
A deep and massive sinkhole has opened up.
-
California fire killed 10% of world’s giant sequoias
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) —.
-
World Bicycle Day 2021 Theme, Significance and History
WORLD, (June 03, 2021).- Acknowledging the.
Leave a Comment