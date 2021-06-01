Atlantic Hurricane Season 2021 officially begins today June 1st

June 1 marks the start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which lasts five months through the end of November. During this time, we’ll be keeping tabs on the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021).- The hurricane season in the Atlantic officially begins this Tuesday, June 1st, and the National Hurricane Center based in Miami reported that no cyclonic activity is expected within the next 48 hours in the Atlantic Ocean.
On Monday, May 31st, Civil Protection of Yucatan announced that in the current cyclone season, about 4 or 5 category 1 and 2 hurricanes are expected, and up to four of a more intense category (3 to 5).
Nineteen years ago, the ninth named storm and the second hurricane in the 2002 Atlantic hurricane season, and the fifth of eight named storms to occur in September of that year, was Isidoro. This was the last major hurricane to hit the city of Mérida, Yucatan.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico will allow DEA and FBI to enter the country
The government will open the doors.
-
Izamal artisans report low sales due to relocation
Izamal, Yucatan (June 01, 2021).- The artisan.
-
Hemp and Cannabis Garden installed at the Parque de la Paz, in Merida
Merida, Yucatan, (June 01, 2021).- Collectives.
-
Quintana Roo hospital occupancy exceeds 50% due to Covid-19 third wave
QUINTANA ROO, (June 01, 2021).- The.
-
Felipe Cervera asks the Yucatecans to avoid confrontations during election day on June 6
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021) .-.
-
Tianguis Turistico 2021 will be held one week earlier in Merida
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021).- The.
-
ODI denounces network of child sexual abuse at schools in at least 7 Mexican states
The report on child sexual exploitation.
-
Second dose for older adults in Merida, from May 31st to June 5th
Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán,.
-
An increasing number of American citizens have been caught trying to smuggle illegal drugs into the U.S.
PHOENIX (AP) — An increasing number.
-
Potentially hazardous asteroid approaches Earth
A massive asteroid is expected to.
Leave a Comment