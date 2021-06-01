Atlantic Hurricane Season 2021 officially begins today June 1st

June 1 marks the start of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which lasts five months through the end of November. During this time, we’ll be keeping tabs on the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021).- The hurricane season in the Atlantic officially begins this Tuesday, June 1st, and the National Hurricane Center based in Miami reported that no cyclonic activity is expected within the next 48 hours in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Monday, May 31st, Civil Protection of Yucatan announced that in the current cyclone season, about 4 or 5 category 1 and 2 hurricanes are expected, and up to four of a more intense category (3 to 5).

Nineteen years ago, the ninth named storm and the second hurricane in the 2002 Atlantic hurricane season, and the fifth of eight named storms to occur in September of that year, was Isidoro. This was the last major hurricane to hit the city of Mérida, Yucatan.

