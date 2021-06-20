At least 15 dead in Reynosa, Mexico shootings

REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS — (AP) — Gunmen aboard several vehicles staged attacks in different neighborhoods in the Mexican border city of Reynosa on Saturday, and at least 15 people died in clashes that caused widespread panic, according to local law enforcement.
The Tamaulipas state agency coordinating security forces said in a statement that the attacks began in the early afternoon in several neighborhoods in the eastern part of the city, which borders McAllen, Texas.
The agency said one person died during an attack on police near a border bridge, but it was not clear if the others were shot in random attacks or were targeted.
The shootings mobilized the army, National Guard, state police and other agencies. Authorities said they detained a person who had two women, apparently kidnapped, in the trunk of his car, and said they seized three vehicles.
Reynosa Mayor Maki Esther Ortiz Domínguez sent a tweet demanding the attack be clarified and that the citizenry be protected.
The area’s criminal activity has long been dominated by the Gulf Cartel, but there have been fractures within the gang.
Source: KIRO 7 TV TEXAS
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Walmart Mexico is not allowing grocery baggers over 60 to return to work
(Newsweek).- The decades-old practice of allowing.
-
Tropical storm Dolores makes landfall on Mexico´s Pacific coast
Mexico City, June 20 (IANS) Tropical.
-
Mexico City shuts down face-to-face classes again
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico City.
-
Yucatan and Campeche, safest Mexican states for American travelers
Merida Yucatan; June 19, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Huge Boa Constrictor caught in Kinchil, Yucatán
Kinchil, Yucatan; (June 19, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
‘Holchoch’ Gastronomic Fair in Campeche, Sunday, June 20
What is a Jolchoch (Holchoch)? Holchoch.
-
Yucatan Business Council says tourism sector cannot endure more restrictions
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 19, 2021).- The.
-
Bad weather aggravates the arrival of sargassum in Quintana Roo
QUINTANA ROO, (June 19, 2021).- Current.
-
Tropical storm Dolores is getting closer to the Mexican Pacific coast
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 19, 2021).- Tropical.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila invites Pope Francis to visit Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 19, 2021).- On.
Leave a Comment