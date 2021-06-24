As of this Thursday 24th, the storms return to Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 24, 2021).- The State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy) reports that, as of this Thursday 24th of June, there will be rains and strong winds in the territory.
Due to the influence of various phenomena typical of the season, such as maritime air, troughs and tropical waves, an increase in the potential for rainfall is expected as of Thursday afternoon, said the head of the agency, Enrique Alcocer Coarse.
The forecasts contemplate moderate to heavy rains of up to 25 millimeters, over the coastal area, with winds of more than 60 kilometers per hour as storm clouds pass, and intense rains of up to 50 millimeters, in most of the state, accompanied of electrical activity.
Faced with this meteorological system, typical of this period, the official recommended that citizens ensure loose sheets, awnings and objects that are outside their homes, as a preventive measure against the force of the gusts.
He also suggested keeping a distance from trees, doors, windows and metal pipes, as well as paying special attention to weak constructions and possible damage to billboards or power lines.
In case of being away from home, it is necessary to seek refuge inside a building in low places; if traveling by car, the instruction is to stay inside and take shelter in a safe place, until the rains pass. Finally, you are asked to report any emergency to 9-1-1.
