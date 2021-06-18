Archaeological zone discovered on the Maya Train route in Campeche will not be open to the public

Campeche, Campeche., (June 18, 2021).- A recently discovered archaeological settlement in Campeche will not be explored at this time and consequently will not be opened to the public. According to the Ministry of Culture, this “implies a lengthy process that has to do with the exploration, conservation, and enhancement of the site to offer the conditions necessary to receive visitors.”
The referred area “is indeed a site that has monumental architecture, which is going to be registered, protected and, in the medium term, the feasibility of its opening will be analyzed,” the Ministry of Culture informed.
The agency also explained that among the more than 5,300 archaeological finds “there are constructions such as sacbejo’ob (roads), platforms, housing areas and structures, ceramics, lithics and bone remains, etc.”
The vestiges, the agency stressed, “have been found within the right-of-way of the Maya Train Project, so they will remain protected as archaeological salvage and will be registered in a geographic information system. While those that could be influencing the railway route are being explored, to know their architectural and chronological characteristics, as well as their cultural affiliation ”.
Tourist attraction will be enriched
As soon as the discovery of the new Mesoamerican site located in Candelaria, Campeche, and its opening is projected, it would be added to the archaeological zones located across the state: Hormiguero, Xpujil, Dzibilnocac, Barak, Hochob, Edzná and Calakmul, Becán, Chunhuhub, Chicanná, El Tigre, Kankí, Santa Rosa Xtampak, Tabasqueño, Tohcok, and Xcalumkín.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
