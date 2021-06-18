AMLO says he sees pre-pandemic GDP by 3rd quarter

Fri, June 18, 2021, 8:04 AM·1 min read
MEXICO CITY, June 18 (Reuters) – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he expects that by the third quarter the Mexican economy will reach pre-pandemic levels, after gross domestic product contracted by some 8.5% last year due to the fallout of the pandemic.
Mexico’s economy grew 24.8% in May compared with the same month last year, as a recovery from a slump induced by the coronavirus pandemic gathered pace, a preliminary estimate published by national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday, June 17th.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel for Reuters)
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
