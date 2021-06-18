AMLO says he sees pre-pandemic GDP by 3rd quarter

  • Headlines,
    The President also referred to the agreement that the INE approved on overrepresentation in the lower house. Photo: (Yucatán a la mano)

    MEXICO CITY, June 18 (Reuters) – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he expects that by the third quarter the Mexican economy will reach pre-pandemic levels, after gross domestic product contracted by some 8.5% last year due to the fallout of the pandemic.

    Mexico’s economy grew 24.8% in May compared with the same month last year, as a recovery from a slump induced by the coronavirus pandemic gathered pace, a preliminary estimate published by national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday, June 17th.

