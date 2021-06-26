AMLO puts into analysis the lifting of the sea cucumber ban in the Yucatan Peninsula

MÉXICO, (June 26, 2021).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that the National Fisheries Commission (Conapesca) will be instructed to review whether it is feasible to lift the ban on sea cucumber so that Mexican fishermen can face the economic crisis that is being experienced, derived from the pandemic.
During the “morning” of this Friday 25, a reporter questioned the president about this possibility, recalling that the ban has been maintained in the last 3 years, but despite this, there are groups that continue to capture the species illegally.
The journalist added that established fishermen do not fish for sea cucumber on the orders of the authorities, but in the face of poaching, there is concern about being able to do so, since it would be a good alternative to face the current economic crisis since the fishing in our country has been affected not only by the pandemic but also by weather events.
In this regard, López Obrador said that the Secretary of Fisheries, Octavio Almada, would be instructed to analyze if it is feasible to lift the ban.
The reporter also commented that, at the moment, the sea cucumber is not in danger, so its fishing and commercialization could be exploited.
