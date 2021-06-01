AMLO launches new social network 4T Social

The beta version of this new social network can only be accessed by invitation.

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021).- On January 15, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed the creation of a new social network after Twitter and Facebook deleted the accounts of former United States President Donald Trump … and that wish of the president has just become a reality with the launch of the new social network: 4T Social.

That day, AMLO assured that he gave orders to the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) to create a social media platform that “guarantees communication and freedom of expression in Mexico.” In even, on January 20, he stated:

“The director of Twitter in Mexico was a militant or sympathizer very close to the PAN, the one who currently manages Twitter (in Mexico) was even an advisor to a very famous PAN senator (…) We only hope that he professionally does his job, that they do not promote the creation of bots farms ”. AMLO

Months later, Morena political figures such as Senator Ricardo Monreal, proposed bills to regulate the use of social networks to ensure “freedom of expression” and that private companies do not censor people at will.

The existence of the Social 4T network was recently revealed: a digital platform with related content from the followers of President López Obrador and the so-called Fourth Transformation, which can only be accessed by invitation of one of its members.

So far, it is not clear if 4T Social is a product created at the initiative of the president’s followers, or if it is what AMLO requested from Mexico’s Science and Technology National Council (Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología: Conacyt) some time ago.

This is because in the screenshots that circulate no legend indicates that the project belongs to the Government of Mexico or the National Regeneration Movement party (Morena).

In fact, the email received by those who are invited to participate reads:

“Hello (recipient’s name) I greet you, I hope you are well. I am writing to inform you that registration is now open on the 4T SOCIAL portal. Registration is by invitation only, use the following link to register. (Recipient’s name) I offer you a kind invitation so that after you have registered in our social network, you can share with our community your valuable opinions and proposals about the Fourth Transformation of Mexico. A fraternal greeting, Ing. José Ayala ”.

What can be seen in the 4T Social?

There are sections of

Activity feed

Photos

Videos

Blog Posts

Discussions

Events

Friends and

Comment wall

The platform was developed by the company NING.

In social networks, users ask those who are already members of “4T Social” to send them an invitation so they can enrolll too.

Fellow Obrador followers, please send me an access link to http://4t.social, I do not want to stay on Twitter. I want something with the colors of the fourth! My email is contactoalexdelosreyes@gmail.com Alex de los Reyes

While other people never miss the opportunity to make memes.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







