American Airlines launches new Dallas-Mérida air route

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 07, 2021).- The new Dallas-Mérida route, which is in charge of the American Airlines airline, seeks to increase air connectivity and is added as one more offer for the United States market, which links the state with the most important air connection centers in the world.
This route will last 2 hours and 40 minutes, in an EMBRAER 175 aircraft with 76 seats and will be operating every Saturday with an arrival time in Mérida at 1:39 p.m. and returning to Dallas at 2:00 p.m. 25 hours from this day until August 14 of this year, giving a total of 11 round flights.
So far this year, Yucatán has increased the number of international destinations with which it has connectivity, by adding the routes of Dallas and Oakland to those of Miami also of American Airlines and Houston of Volaris, which are currently operating, giving as a result the recovery of international connectivity by 100 percent, and the reactivation of Canada and Cuba is expected to also open these routes.
Source: Yucatán al momento
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
