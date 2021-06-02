Amber alert activated in Mérida for a missing 15-year-old girl

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 2, 2021).- If you have information about the whereabouts of 15-year-old Adhara Paola Baas Salazar, immediately contact the authorities, as her relatives have been looking for her since Saturday, May 29.

The girl was last seen leaving her home in the Los Héroes neighborhood in Mèrida, and until now nothing is known about her, and given the possibility that she is a victim of the commission of a crime, the corresponding Amber Alert was issued.

As reported by her family, Adhara Paola was wearing blue jeans, a mustard-colored blouse with the image of a panda bear, sand-colored tennis shoes with pink, and a colorful backpack on the day she disappeared.

The teenager is approximately 1.60 in height, weighs about 60 kilos, has regular wavy hair, and brown eyes.

Any information in this regard, please contact the State Coordination of the Amber Alert Program of the State Attorney General’s Office, at the numbers 800 00 26 237, 999-930-32-88, which is direct, or at 999-930-32 -50, at extension 41164.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments