Alleged murderer of young gay man in Cancun arrested in Tabasco

The detainee also has a valid arrest warrant for the crime of homicide in the state of Guanajuato

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (June 11, 2021).- The Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that the alleged murder of a young gay man in Cancun was arrested, it should be remembered that he was brutally murdered after declaring that he was living with HIV.

Óscar Móntes de Oca Rosales, head of the FGE, reported that Isidoro G. was arrested this Wednesday, June 9, in the state of Tabasco, for his alleged responsibility in this crime, which occurred last Saturday, June 5, in the Rancho Viejo area in Cancun.

According to the prosecutor, when the discovery of the body was reported, the scene of the events was guarded and experts from various specialties and investigative police were informed.

“According to forensic studies, a head injury or caused by a short blunt object, such as a knife or a machete, was determined as the cause of death. The multiple burns on the surface of the victim’s body were caused after death, ” said Montes de Oca. SEMEFO

The alleged perpetrator was the victim’s tenant and next-door neighbor. Before the homicide, he said, they were living together in the victim’s house.

After the attack, the person involved left the home and fled. However, the prosecutor added, the technology allowed him to be located in the state of Tabasco, for which the collaboration of authorities of that entity was requested to achieve the arrest.

