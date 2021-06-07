According to the latest PREP report, Renan Barrera leads the votes for mayor of Mérida

The final results of the election will be announced on Wednesday, June 9.

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 07, 2021).- With data released this Sunday night, June 6, by the Yucatán Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP), the PAN candidate for mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, has 41.24 percentage points over Morena’s candidate, Verónica Camino Farjat, who has 26.07 percentage points, being his closest rival in the count.

Thus, according to information from PREP Yucatán, with a cut-off at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, the PAN has 9,585 votes compared to 6,161 votes counted up to that time for the Morena representative.

PREP results until 11:30 p.m., Sunday 6. Photo: (Sipse)

In third place, with 5,518 votes is the PRI candidate, Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín .

It should be noted that starting at 8:00 p.m., the PREP Yucatán began to give the first data on the counting of votes throughout Yucatán and the counting of this program will continue until today, Monday, June 7.

The final results of the election will be given on Wednesday, June 9, when the district counts are finished.

