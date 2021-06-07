According to the latest PREP report, Renan Barrera leads the votes for mayor of Mérida

The final results of the election will be announced on Wednesday, June 9.
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 07, 2021).- With data released this Sunday night, June 6, by the Yucatán Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP), the PAN candidate for mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, has 41.24 percentage points over Morena’s candidate, Verónica Camino Farjat, who has 26.07 percentage points, being his closest rival in the count.
Thus, according to information from PREP Yucatán, with a cut-off at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, the PAN has 9,585 votes compared to 6,161 votes counted up to that time for the Morena representative.
In third place, with 5,518 votes is the PRI candidate, Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín .
It should be noted that starting at 8:00 p.m., the PREP Yucatán began to give the first data on the counting of votes throughout Yucatán and the counting of this program will continue until today, Monday, June 7.
The final results of the election will be given on Wednesday, June 9, when the district counts are finished.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
IMSS recommendations on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
YUCATÁN, (June 7, 2021).- Attention Deficit.
-
Dance in Izamal in honor of Yucatecan María del Socorro Echeverría
Izamal, Yucatán, (June 7, 2021).- Dancers.
-
Three suspects arrested for “buying” votes in Ticul, Yucatán
Ticul, Yucatán, (June 07, 2021).- It.
-
Outbreaks of violence were registered in Yucatán voting polls
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 07, 2021).- During.
-
Exemplary and enthusiastic election day for thousands of Yucatecans
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 7, 2021).- The.
-
President of the Supreme Court, Arturo Zaldívar’s extension of mandate is now official
The federal Executive published this Monday,.
-
This Monday, June 7, vaccination against Covid-19 continues in Mérida
The second dose will be administered.
-
Three massive concentrations of sargassum heading on to Quintana Roo beaches
Environmental authorities activate the traffic light.
-
Gunshots reported at a polling place in Cancun (VIDEO)
Fortunately, there are no reports of.
-
AMLO loses grip on power in midterm elections
By Karol Suarez, Rafael Romo and Joshua Berlinger, for.
Leave a Comment