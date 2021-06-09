According to governor Mauricio Vila, most infections occur among young people

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 09, 2021).- Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán, reported that 70 percent of those infected this last week are people between 16 and 39 years old, because “they are returning to their social life as if nothing was happening.”
“70 percent of the positive cases during this week were people between the ages of 16 and 39, that have been attending social gatherings,” said Vila Dosal.
He reiterated that being vaccinated does not mean that people cannot be infected: “people believe that because they have already been vaccinated, even if they have the two doses, they believe that they are no longer going to be infected and wrong, vaccinated people can get it, even though they will not present any Covid -19 serious symptoms, but they can spread the virus, and that is the dangerous part”.
