A sinkhole is formed inside a house of the Bojórquez neighborhood in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 19, 2021).- Inside the property located on Calle 110 (between 59-G and 59-H), in the Bojórquez neighborhood, a kind of “sinkhole” appeared right in the middle of the terrace of a house, approximately 6 meters wide and up to 10 meters deep.

Before things got worse, they reported the facts to the authorities, so elements of the SSP initially arrived, and after learning that this hole was part of a larger cave, the area was secured several meters around.

Presumably, the recent rains softened the land, which was already sensitive to last year’s rainy season, and it would have been for this reason that the hole was opened.

After having secured the area, and confirming that there is a cave under that sector, the support of other authorities was requested, and on Thursday afternoon staff from the Mérida City Council arrived to make the corresponding revisions.

It is intended to determine how sensitive the nearby land is and to verify if there is no danger for the inhabitants of that neighborhood of the west of Mérida.

A similar case occurred in December 2019, when a small sinkhole opened in the side of a property on Calle 24 between 79-A and 81 in the Vicente Solís neighborhood.

In that case, the cavity did affect two properties, one of which was left with two cracked walls, while a wall literally came down at the other house when the land gave way leaving a hole in which the house foundations could be seen.

The Mérida City Council, as well as Civil Protection personnel, became aware of this fact, as we disclosed in information published in January 2020.

Source: Sipse

