72% of the Maya Train units will be manufactured in Mexico

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 10, 2021).- “72% of the works for the manufacture of the 42 wagons (passenger units) of the Maya Train will be completed in Mexico,” reported the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur).

“The winning group reached a 72 percent degree of national integration, and this is essential because we are talking about jobs for Mexicans and this is a determining part in making that decision.” Rogelio Jiménez Pons, general director FONATUR

The manufacture of these trains will be in charge of Bombardier Transportation and Alstom, which won in an international public tender the contract for 36.56 billion pesos for the design, manufacture, and commissioning of the trains.

Jiménez Pons stressed that the amount was below the estimate provided for this contract, which was around 40 billion pesos.

The first order of trains for the Maya Train includes 42 passenger units, 31 regular services, three long-haul, and 8 restaurant specials, detailed the Fonatur.

He stressed that the first units must be delivered in the first quarter of 2023 to start tests of the system.

Likewise, the general director of Alstom México and legal representative of Bombardier Transportation México, Maite Ramos Gómez, reported that with the signing of the contract, around four thousand direct jobs and seven thousand indirect jobs are generated in the eight states where the company operates.

These states are Chihuahua, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, and Veracruz.

The Bombardier-Alstom-led consortium will also be responsible for the entire signaling system, including design, supply, and more than 1,500 kilometers of on-track equipment.

In addition, the group is responsible for the construction of the maintenance workshops, the garages, and the after-sales service of the system equipment.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







