42 Yucatan municipalities will be governed by the PAN political party: IEPAC

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 14, 2021).- After the vote count officially carried out by the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (Iepac), the results indicate that 42 municipalities (the largest number in the state) will be led by the National Action Party (PAN), a political group to which Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal belongs, who has topped the list as the best-evaluated state executive in the country.
According to the most recent survey, the Ranking Mitofsky Chapter: Governors of Mexico on citizen approval, reveals that the governor of Yucatán obtained first place with 71.5 percent, just one month before the elections.
Among the 42 municipalities that will be governed by the PAN, is the capital, Mérida, as Renán Barrera Concha will be in charge and becomes the first municipal president to govern a third term.
According to the National Electoral Institute (INE), more than one million 59 thousand 480 people went out to vote last Sunday, June 6, and their votes, in addition to leaving most of the governance to the PAN, also allowed this party is the one that occupies the majority in the State Congress.
In this sense, with the results of the elections, there will be 14 PAN representatives who will occupy space in the local legislative power.
The only deputation that will not be occupied by the PAN will be headed by the National Regeneration Movement party (Morena), which corresponds to District VIII.
As for the federal district councils, the PAN will lead the first in Valladolid and the third and fourth in Merida.
The blue and white party obtained 363,113 votes in the five federal districts in which the state is divided, which indicates that it is 34.47 percent of the total.
For the first time, nine women will occupy the places of local councils and eight are from the PAN.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
69 pounds of cocaine found hidden on a cruise ship near Florida
Officers for US Customs and Border.
-
Spanish airline LEVEL arrives in Mexico with a Cancun-Barcelona flight
The Spanish airline LEVEL will launch.
-
Duel tourism or dark tourism: What does it consist of?
Why visitors flock to sites of.
-
More intense hurricanes are expected due to climate change
Mérida, Yucatán (June 14, 2021).- One.
-
Fonatur announces repaving of Kukulcán Boulevard in Cancun’s hotel zone
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (June 14, 2021).-.
-
Zaldívar presents consultation to the plenary session of the SCJN to analyze the extension of mandate
President Minister Arturo Zaldívar reported that.
-
Three women attack beauty queen “Miss Turismo Yucatán” in a Mérida park
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 14, 2021).- Vanesa.
-
The first yellow-tailed lemur is born in the ‘Centenario’ Zoo of Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 14, 2021).- Through.
-
Women are majority in the Yucatan Congress
After the June 6 election, the.
-
AMLO government discovers 500 USD million diversion from former Chiapas governor Manuel Velasco, an ally of 4T
By Vanessa Cisneros, Valeria Durán and.
Leave a Comment