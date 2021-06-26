301 Covid-19 infections registered on Friday, the highest number in the last 330 days in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 26, 2021).- The accelerated rise of Covid-19 in the State caused this Friday, June 25th, the appearance of 301 new cases, the highest number in 330 days and therefore, the third-highest figure in 16 months, revealed the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY).

Likewise, there were 12 deaths from Covid-19, the highest number in 104 days, whose daily maximum corresponding to 2021 was 14 deaths.

This Friday in Yucatan, one person was infected every five minutes and one person died every two hours from Covid-19.

According to the statistics of the SSY, from the start of the pandemic the state to date, on three occasions there have been figures greater than 300 infected, since only on July 28, 2020 there were 334 and two days later, were 375.

Although the Federal Ministry of Health establishes that it would be the fifth time since by including the lagging cases, on Monday the 7th there were 332 and on Monday the 15th there were 322.

So far this month, the SSY has registered 5,855 accumulated confirmed cases of Covid-19, which is why the historical barrier registered in July 2020, of 5,326, has been exceeded.

However, with the update of the database carried out by the Federal Ministry of Health, the historical monthly record for Yucatan is 5,961 infected in July 2020, a figure that could well be exceeded, at least today, Saturday 26th.

Until today, the daily average is 234.2 infected, and the minimum was registered last Tuesday 1st, with 170 cases, and today it is the maximum, with 301 positives. In the case of deaths from Covid-19, the daily average is 8.9.

The minimum was recorded last Sunday the 6th, with four deaths, the highest figure was this Friday the 25th, with 12, while the trend is nine, as it was repeated 11 times so far this month.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







