3 subjects accused of hitting, damaging and insulting victims in Mérida end up in prison

Mérida, Yuc., June 24, 2021.-This Wednesday 23, three men were criminally charged with crimes related to violent acts that they carried out in various circumstances in which they attacked their victims or damaged their belongings in different neighborhoods of Mérida.

In the first case, Héctor T. was charged and linked to criminal proceedings for the crime of injuries lasting more than 15 days and leaving sequelae, to the detriment of G.S., after the events recorded in the Las Américas subdivision.

The defendant violated his victim in March 2014, when he caused nasal lesions lasting more than 15 days, which caused subsequent sequelae.

It should be noted that the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) accused the crimes of attempted rape, as well as injuries that leave sequels. However, after exposing the facts, the connection for the second crime was determined, as well as a period of four months for the closing of the corresponding investigation.

The Control judge after decreeing the link to the process stated that the accused must comply with various precautionary measures, among them, the presentation of an economic guarantee for 2,500 pesos, the prohibition to leave the country without authorization, and submission to the surveillance of the State Center for Precautionary Measures.

He beats a woman because she does not allow him to enter her house in Nueva Mulsay

In the second case of family violence, the Prosecutor’s Office filed the imputation of the crime to V.A.O.R., denounced for the events that occurred on June 20 in the Nueva Mulsay neighborhood, to the detriment of the complainant.

The crime occurred when the defendant wanted to enter the complainant’s house in the company of a person, but in the face of the woman’s refusal, V.A.O.R. threatened and physically attacked her, for which he requested the support of elements from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) to arrest him and present him to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Before finalizing the judicial proceeding, the Prosecutor’s Office presented the arguments to justify the preventive detention as a precautionary measure, which was granted by the Control judge.

He attacked his former partner and damaged his vehicle

For the crimes of family violence and damage to someone else’s property, the Prosecutor’s Office accused C.A.B.L., denounced for events that occurred on several occasions during the years 2019 and 2020 in Mérida.

On different dates of the indicated years, the defendant carried out abusive acts, aimed at dominating and psychologically attacking the complainant, with whom he had two children, minors and a reserved identity, actions that were repeated on several occasions, including one where Damaged the main door of the family home and the victim’s car.

The Control Judge established that the accused must periodically go to the State Center for Precautionary Measures to sign, he is prohibited from leaving the State without judicial authorization, he must submit to the care and surveillance of the aforementioned Center, in addition, that he must not approach the victim and use an electronic locator.

