24 cruise ships will arrive in Cozumel between June and July

Cozumel, QRoo., (June 25, 2021).- Cozumel will receive 24 cruises between June and July, informed the municipal president of the island, Pedro Joaquín Delbouis after he participated in the FCCA-Port Miami Return to Sail Summit Overview, held over two days in Miramar, Florida, United States.

The mayor emphasized that, after more than a year of coordinated work with the state and federal governments of Mexico, executives, and representatives of the industry, the cruise ships will begin to resume their itinerary through Caribbean waters, and Cozumel is a pioneer of this reactivation, after receiving Adventure of the Seas twice in the same week.

“We have excellent news, for the summer there are 24 confirmed cruises, only between June and July, representing more than 50 thousand tourists on board. Cozumel’s tourist recovery goes with everything, ” said Pedro Joaquín Delbouis.

In this exclusive event, the first since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 40 executives and nine presidents, executive directors of cruise companies, as well as 200 attendees from the FCCA participated to have a day of workshops and opportunities. to establish contacts and prepare for the return of the cruises to the destinations of the organization’s partners, including the entire Caribbean, Central, and South America, and Mexico.

Pedro Joaquín Delbouis reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining close communication with the Florida and Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), which brings together the big companies.

“Our commitment is to work in unity for tourism, to generate a greater influx of visitors and more jobs for the Cozumel community. We are facing the economic and tourism crisis that has marked the history of humanity and, with responsibility, we are advancing in the recovery of tourism and the cruise industry ”, he stated.

He emphasized the importance of working together and continuing with the protection measures against Covid-19 for the well-being of the inhabitants and visitors in the destinations since it is confirmed that between June and August the large cruise companies will be sailing again the waters of Mexico and the Caribbean with their boats.

