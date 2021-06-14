14-year-old Citlali Margarita Puga Dzib reported missing in Tizimín, Yucatán

MÉRIDA, Yuc., (June 22, 2021).- It has been more than two weeks since Citlali Margarita Puga Dzib, 14 years old, left her home in Tizimín, Yucatán municipality, without news of her whereabouts to date. Her family is desperate, for which support is requested to locate her.

After filing the complaint about her disappearance, the corresponding Amber Alert was activated, with which the authorities are aware of any data that may lead to locating this teenager.

According to the case report, on June 4, Citlali Margarita left her home in the Santo Domingo, Tizimín neighborhood, and to this day nothing is known about her whereabouts.

The last time the girl was seen, she was reportedly wearing a blouse with a colorful flower print, black jeans, black flip-flops with white flowers, and a brown purse.

Citlali Features

She is approximately 1.60 meters tall, weighs 50 kilos, has regular long wavy hair, black color, brown eyes, and, as particular signs, has chickenpox scars on her face.

Anyone with information that allows finding the whereabouts of Citlatli Margarita can contact the numbers 800-00-26-237, 999-930-32-88, directly, or 999-930-32-50 with extension 41164.

