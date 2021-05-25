Yucatecan Youtuber yells insults to Mauricio Vila in live broadcast

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 25, 2021).- A so-called YouTuber insulted Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal in public this Monday, May 24, during a direct broadcast on his YouTube channel, before officials and reporters who attended the opening of the animal care module at Peek Park dog park on Paseo Verde, in Mérida. Yuc.
The young man waited for the governor to finish the tour of the place to ask him for a live interview that the governor had promised him if he won the governorship.
In fact, Vila Dosal asked him for the interview to take place after the June 6, election day, but the YouTuber did not accept. He indicated that when the interview was agreed, the candidate made him a promise and the governor does not comply, “so it would be his right to insult him.”
VIDEO: Cich insults the Governor Mauricio Vila
When Vila Dosal turned his back on him, the YouTuber focused his cell phone on him and shouted: “Vila anda a…”. Then he laughed mockingly and said that was his official actual complaint to the governor.
The Youtuber identified himself as “Cich” interviewed Vila Dosal as a candidate, along with his partner Fernando Salvador from ‘VoxTuberos‘, but for a few months, they had distanced themselves. The interview commitment of the head of the state Executive would have been with both.
