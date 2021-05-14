Yucatecan woman arrested for raping a minor in Tahdziú

Tahdziú, Yucatán, (May 14, 2021).- At the disposal of a judge, a woman was prosecuted for the crime of aggravated equal rape, committed against a minor under 14 years of age on April 18 in the municipality of Tahdziú, Yucatàn.

Ana Pastora V.M. alias “La Bicha”, 44 years old, was placed under arrest by agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

Tahdziu is located 143 kilometers (90 miles) south of Merida (INEGI)

The investigating agents and prosecutors provided the evidence that supports the complaint against the woman and her husband, Máximo R.T., already apprehended, for the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl, whom they tricked into going to an empty lot where they attacked her, according to the police report.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments