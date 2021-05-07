Yucatecan representative proposes financial support from the Federal Government for each birth

Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 07, 2021).- “For Mexican families to have financial support before the arrival of a baby, which implies a high expense, I will propose the creation of the Universal Birth Bonus”, declared the candidate for federal representative Geovanna Campos.

During a meeting in Merida, the standard-bearer of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) said that this project will be more emphasized on vulnerable groups or with limited resources.

“This economic support would be monetary and could be delivered at the time of the birth of the new member of the family, seeking to generate better conditions to welcome one more Mexican citizen. To receive the economic benefit, the minor’s birth certificate must be presented, ” she explained.

This project is conceived with all responsibility because it is possible to sustain social assistance programs that mean real help and not just crumbs as the AMLO administration is currently giving away through its welfare programs.

