Yucatecan Ranchers benefit from the rainy season

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 22, 2021).- The president of the Yucatan Regional Cattle Union (UGRY), Roger Díaz Mendoza declared that it has started to rain in the interior of the State although the rainfall has been hard in some municipalities, while other communities are in the middle of a drought; so they expect a general rain for the benefit of their cattle.

He said that grasslands take a month to grow and need a lot of water, good rains have fallen although not in a general way across the state, as there are some municipalities where the rain has fallen, while in other communities it gets cloudy but it does not rain, but they hope that in May, the rainy season began strongly.

Díaz Mendoza clarified that a few rains are not enough for the growth of the grasslands, on the contrary, when the grass begins to grow and there is no rain, the grass is lost, several days of rainfall are necessary in all municipalities of the State so livestock can have enough food for the whole season.

He added that good rains are falling in Mérida, but the rainfall must be more intense and continuous in the municipalities of the interior of the State because livestock need pastures to feed themselves and to be able to recover weight and quality in their meat to be able to market it at a good price.

Finally, Díaz Mendoza recalled that small ranchers have received support from the State Rural Development Secretariat at 8,500 small ranchers of which more than 2,000 are assigned to the UGRY, and among all the 8,500 small producers we are talking about 180 thousand heads of cattle.

