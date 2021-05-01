Yucatecan professional soccer player arrested for rape in CDMX

Professional soccer player Freddy Martín, brother of Henry Martín, a player for the Águilas del América (one of the most important Clubs in Mexico), was arrested in Mexico City.
#ExclusivaDeC4— Carlos Jiménez (@c4jimenez) May 1, 2021
DETIENEN a HERMANO de DELANTERO del @ClubAmerica ACUSADO de VIOLACIÓN
Agentes de la @FiscaliaCDMX aprehendieron al futbolista Freddy Martín @FreddyMartinMex.
Es hermano de @HenryMartinM
El hombre de 33 años tenia ORDEN de APREHENSIÓN acusado de VIOLAR a una mujer. pic.twitter.com/V2RuyMeM2B
The footballer Freddy Martín, brother of Henry Martín, a player for the Águilas del América, was arrested in Mexico City, allegedly for the crime of rape.
The reporter Carlos Jiménez published on social networks about the arrest of Freddy, who had an arrest warrant for an alleged case of rape.
34-year-old Freddy Martín has played for teams like the Venados de Yucatán, Dorados de Sinaloa and the Alebrijes de Oaxaca of the Mexican “Expansion” League.
The player was arrested by agents of the prosecution of the capital of the country.
Source: El Universal
