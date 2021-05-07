Yucatecan henequen farmers are awaiting the rainy season to start planting

Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 07, 2021).- The president of the Association of Autonomous Farmers of Yucatán, Bernardino Martín Chan declared that the producers wait for the fall of the rains so that the lands are well humid and can begin the new sowing of henequen shoots, hoping to have support from the Secretariat of Rural Development of the State.
He said that for now, they cannot plant new scions of henequen because the lands are very dry due to the intense drought and strong heat since they would only lose the plants and their investment.
He argued that the Henequeneros do not have electric or diesel pumps, nor do they have electrified wells or irrigation systems to have enough water to irrigate their henequen plants during the months of intense drought and strong heat.
Martín Chan also pointed out that the farmers do not have the equipment necessary to fumigate their farms, and mosquitoes are a problem because they can cause diseases such as dengue, Zika, Chikungunya, there are more risks of being affected by these diseases than by the Coronavirus.
Finally, Martin Chan stressed that they have not received support from the Federal Government, but they hope to have the help of the State Rural Development Secretariat to deliver the scions for the new sowings of henequen and chemicals to combat pests that threaten the plantations during this time of intense heat and scarce rainfall.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Canada is the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in adolescents
CANADA, (May 07, 2021).- Canadian authorities.
-
Woman found dead inside her home in Paseos de Opichén, Mérida
MERIDA, YUCATAN (May 7, 2021) A.
-
When will international travel to Canada restart?
As more and more Canadians are.
-
Once again, CJNG uses drones loaded with explosives to attack a town in Michoacan
MICHOACAN, MEXICO.- Heavily armed subjects identified.
-
Work on emotional health is necessary to decrease the number of suicides in Yucatan
Yucatán, Mexico (May 07, 2021).- The.
-
Yucatecan representative proposes financial support from the Federal Government for each birth
Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 07, 2021).- “For.
-
AMLO sends diplomatic note to the US government via Marcelo Ebrard
AMLO formally claimed the United States.
-
AMLO says that in Mexico we have a “tendentious and punishing” press
MÈXICO, May 07, 2021 (LA JORNADA).-.
-
Morena stops the creation of an Investigative Commission on the collapse of Metro Line 12
MÈXICO, May 07, 2021 (EL UNIVERSAL).The.
-
Airline complaints on the rise as travel begins to recover from pandemic
Although the travel industry is slowly bouncing back.
Leave a Comment