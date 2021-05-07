Yucatecan henequen farmers are awaiting the rainy season to start planting

Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 07, 2021).- The president of the Association of Autonomous Farmers of Yucatán, Bernardino Martín Chan declared that the producers wait for the fall of the rains so that the lands are well humid and can begin the new sowing of henequen shoots, hoping to have support from the Secretariat of Rural Development of the State.

He said that for now, they cannot plant new scions of henequen because the lands are very dry due to the intense drought and strong heat since they would only lose the plants and their investment.

He argued that the Henequeneros do not have electric or diesel pumps, nor do they have electrified wells or irrigation systems to have enough water to irrigate their henequen plants during the months of intense drought and strong heat.

Martín Chan also pointed out that the farmers do not have the equipment necessary to fumigate their farms, and mosquitoes are a problem because they can cause diseases such as dengue, Zika, Chikungunya, there are more risks of being affected by these diseases than by the Coronavirus.

Finally, Martin Chan stressed that they have not received support from the Federal Government, but they hope to have the help of the State Rural Development Secretariat to deliver the scions for the new sowings of henequen and chemicals to combat pests that threaten the plantations during this time of intense heat and scarce rainfall.

