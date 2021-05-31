Yucatecan and Israeli companies will promote energy projects together

Merida Yucatan, (May 31, 2021).- This is the right time to establish alliances aimed at ensuring that in the future, the demand for energy, both in quantity and quality, will be satisfied in a reliable, sufficient, safe, accessible, and sustainable manner. The long-term competitiveness of companies and the country is conditional on achieving this objective.

During his visit to the state of Yucatán, Lior Yafe, Economic Counselor and Head of the Economic and Commercial Mission of the Embassy of Israel in Mexico, met with a group of businessmen led by the President of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Association of Renewable Energy and Medio Ambiente AC, Raúl Asís Monforte González, to evaluate the specific sectors in which there are sufficient strengths to promote institutional collaboration, business, and investment in energy projects.

The opportunities are vast and all of them revolve around applied innovation. It is about developing cutting-edge energy solutions in the generation, transport, storage, and efficient consumption of all types of energy.

The range of projects includes solar energy, artificial intelligence applications, energy storage, networks, and smart managed services. With these solutions, a positive impact on the environment is also achieved, since they contribute to reducing the carbon footprint and generating greater climate resilience.

An important aspect that must be taken into account is to work hard on energy efficiency measures in load centers since it is not enough to generate energy from clean sources to achieve emission reduction targets.

Photo: (El Cronista)

Other spaces that offer a wide possibility of cooperation between Israel and Mexico, but especially with Yucatán, are demand management, digital transformation of companies, data-based solutions, cybersecurity, and even some specific niches in the automotive or financial sector.

Also participating in the meeting were Juan Carlos Vega Milke, Undersecretary of Energy, and Agustín Menéndez Reyes, Undersecretary of Labor, both from the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor of Yucatán, who assured that Governor Mauricio Vila is convinced that only by incorporating from an increasing amount of renewable and clean energies in the energy matrix, it will be possible to increase competitiveness, and therefore a truly sustainable development of the state. That is why they expressed their willingness to collaborate in the facilitation of these alliances, in addition to contributing to the professionalization of the sector through the development of human capital with training and certification through institutions such as ICATEY.

Lior Yafe was pleasantly satisfied with what he could observe on his first visit to Yucatán, when verifying that the ecosystem is conducive to business, that the state has a good road and port infrastructure, which would allow, in addition to meeting internal demand of products and services, offer opportunities to access the United States market.

In addition, finding a renewable energy sector grouped in a cluster of entrepreneurs united, focused, coordinated, and actively working to strengthen this industry, facilitates relationships and expedites opportunities to materialize. The invitation was open for a delegation of Yucatecan businessmen to visit Israel in a commercial mission to learn more about the companies and the energy sector in that country.

Monforte González assured that the affiliates of the Mexican Association of Renewable Energy and Environment AC, are bold and innovative entrepreneurs, who will surely be willing and excited to be able to generate new business models, which, added to the advanced technology that Israeli companies have, will generate jobs and growth in this region.

