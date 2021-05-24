Yucatán schools’ conditions are being supervised by the Ministry of Education

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 24, 2021).- To verify the status of public educational facilities, from initial to high school level, staff of the Ministry of Education (Segey), carry out supervision sessions to survey requirements and support with actions that allow these buildings to be in optimal condition.

As reported by the Secretary of Education of the Government of the State of Yucatán, Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, the agency under his charge began the assessment of the 2,294 basic education schools to verify the state in which the basic services are located and thus, carry out the work improvement needed.

From that assessment that was made through a survey of principals, it was found out that 92% of the schools have electricity services.

The state of the bathrooms and the drinking water service was also validated. Likewise, reports of weeding were received in a higher percentage because the schools have been closed for more than a year.

Villanueva Trujillo reported that in coordination with the Institute for the Development and Certification of the Physical Educational and Electrical Infrastructure of Yucatán (Idefeey), they have already begun work on these reports while continuing with those related to infrastructure and construction, as is the case of the construction of new classrooms in schools that increased their enrollment.

It is important to note that these supervision sessions also cover secondary schools. In this sense, it seeks to have information on all public schools located in the 106 municipalities of Yucatán.

Finally, Villanueva Trujillo assured that the intervention works will intensify in June and July so that the schools are ready before returning to classes.

“Without a doubt, we are talking about intense work, but hand in hand with teachers, parents, municipalities, and the community in general, we will achieve a safe return to school for everyone,” she said.

