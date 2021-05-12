Yucatán is seventh in alcohol abuse nationwide

The state ranks seventh in abuse of this substance; report 200 cases of poisoning, 98 percent are men

Mèrida, Yuc., May 12, 2021, (SIPSE).- After eight years of being in the first place in abuse of alcohol, Yucatan is according to the last announcement by the Federal Ministry of Health, in seventh place at a national level.

Numbers from the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE) until epidemiological week 15 (from April 11 to 17) there is a record of 200 cases of Acute Alcohol Poisoning (IAA), for a reduction of 89.9% compared to the same period last year, when 1,978 cases were recorded.

Of the 200 reports counted to date, 196 (98%) corresponded to the male sex. From 2012 to 2020, Yucatán ranked first nationally in IAA cases, but currently the situation is totally different as the entity dropped to seventh place.

Until the mentioned cut of this year, Jalisco ranks first in alcoholism with 462 cases (9.74% of the total); the second place corresponds to Guanajuato, with 355 (7.5%).

They are followed by Mexico City, with 316 (6.6%); the State of Mexico, with 303 cases (6.4%). In the fifth place is Puebla, with 208 cases (4.4%); in sixth Sinaloa, with 201 (4.2%); in the seventh Yucatán, with 200 (4.22%), and the eighth, Zacatecas, with 180 cases, (3.8%).

These eight states of the Mexican Republic concentrate 47% of the cases of IAA, which are registered when they are treated in hospitals when attending for an injury or complication derived from the abuse of alcoholic beverages.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments