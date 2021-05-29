Yucatan icon Armando Manzanero’s last musical collaboration in life is released (VIDEO)

Armando Manzanero’s singer-songwriter latest musical collaboration in life is revealed.

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 29, 2021).- Mexican singer Carlos Rivera shared on his social networks the premiere of his video “Still” in which he does a duet with the late iconic singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, a song that is included in his album “Leyendas”.

The song was recorded remotely by the two artists, unlike other songs that are on the new album, but brief scenes of Maestro Manzanero are included in the video along with portraits of Merida.

The twin houses of Paseo de Montejo, the Cathedral, the Municipal Palace clock, and the front of the “Armando Manzanero” theater are some of the scenes that are included in this recently released video, in which, of course, Carlos Rivera and Armando Manzanero are shown separately, recording their own vocal interventions.

In December of last year, El MAestro Armando Manzanero passed away, and by appearing in Carlos Rivera’s video with the song “Still”, it is appreciated what could be a posthumous tribute, which is being very well received by the Yucatecans.

“Leyendas” is the most recent album by Carlos Rivera, in which he plays songs by singers who have been important throughout his life and career, and who have also accompanied many Mexicans musically throughout the last 30 or 40 years.

With this album, the singer pays tribute to the artists he admired during his childhood, such as Roberto Carlos, Raphael, José José, José Luis Rodriguez “El Puma”, Gloria Estefan, Rocío Dúrcal, Franco de Vita, Camilo Sesto, Juan Gabriel, and of course, Armando Manzanero.

According to himself, he recorded in person with Franco De Vita, Raphael, José Luis Rodríguez and Gloria Estefan in Miami, Florida; at a distance he collaborated with Armando Manzanero, Omara Portuondo and Roberto Carlos.

Rivera explained that the families of the deceased agreed that the voices of the singers were part of “Legends.”

Source: (Yucatán a la mano)







