Yucatan breaks its record of Covid-19 vaccines applied in a single day

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 20, 2021).- On Tuesday, May 18tth, more than 13,700 vaccines were applied in Yucatan, which set a record in the administration of these doses in a single day in the state.
After supervising the vaccination of teachers and educational personnel in the macro-center enabled in the Secondary School Felipe Carrillo Puerto in the municipality of Ticul, Yucatàn, governor Mauricio Vila Dosal stressed that this Tuesday was the day that more vaccines have been applied in the state since the process began last January.
Interviewed in that educational establishment, the Governor indicated that this figure is expected to be exceeded in the coming days, by continuing with the vaccination of teachers and starting in the Yucatan municipalities of Kaua, Tekal de Venegas, Ixil, and Xocchel with people from 50 to 59 years.
Specifically, Vila Dosal explained that on Tuesday, 650 doses of the CanSino pharmaceutical company were administered in the municipalities of Mayapán, Kopomá, and Dzilam de Bravo for people from 50 to 59 years of age.
Regarding the vaccination of education workers, the Governor pointed out that 9,350 were applied in Mérida, 730 in Valladolid, 600 in Tizimín, and 1,847 in Ticul. While 540 more were administered to the corresponding health personnel of public hospitals and private clinics that treat Covid patients.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
