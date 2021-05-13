Young Yucatecan lives the real American Dream, he is accepted in 16 US universities

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 13, 2021).- This one of those stories that inspire at all times, that of Christian Leonardo Moreno Ayuso, a young Yucatecan migrant in the United States,

With his academic achievements in Chicago, the son of Yucatecan parents who came to the United States seven years ago is actually living the real American Dream.

A few days ago Leo, as his friends know him, took an important step in his brilliant career: he was accepted into 16 universities that offer him scholarship opportunities worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Among all that range of institutions, Leo accepted the offer of Brown, one of the most prestigious universities in the United States.

Photo: (Yucatàn ahora)

The young migrant made news in the Chigago area, where he resides, thanks to his academic achievements, mainly because of his admission to Brown University.

Television channels such as Univisión and Telemundo showcase Leo as a role model and an example for the Hispanic community, since many Latinos, due to their immigrant status, do not always have access to scholarships, much less major American universities.

To achieve this, aspirants must have high academic merits, such as those of Leo, who has always stood out for being a good student, both in Yucatan and in the United States.

Photo: (Yucatàn ahora)

At the elementary school in Chicago, he stood out for receiving a special recognition in the history of this school. On that occasion, Senator Martín Sandoval, who died a few months ago, presented Lep with an award.

Together with his parents, Leo came to the United States seven years ago, and his first challenge was the language, as he did not speak English when he entered school.

He soon learned the language and began to stand out as one of the best students in the Chicago area.

Photo: (Yucatàn ahora)

A few days ago Leo found out that he was accepted at the university of his choice, Brown, although he also passed the exam at 15 other universities.

At Brown, one of the most prestigious universities in the United States, Leo wants to study arts and mathematics.

His father Leonardo Moreno has a degree in graphic and advertising design, and has a graphic design and digital printing business in Chicago.

His mother Alejandra Ayuso is very proud of Leo and hopes that he will be an example of personal growth for the whole Latino community in the United States.

