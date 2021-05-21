World2fly airline launches flights from Madrid and Lisbon to Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (May 21, 2021).- Within the framework of the International Tourism Fair of Spain, Fitur 2021, the Mexican Caribbean delegation held meetings with representatives of the airline World2Fly, who announced the arrival of two flights to the Mexican Caribbean: from Madrid and Lisbon.

“We are very happy with the arrival of a new airline that will reinforce air connectivity with Europe, from Spain and Portugal. World2fly has informed us of the decision to start its operations with the Madrid-Cancun flight from June 21 and from Lisbon to starting on July 11 ”, commented the general director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ), Darío Flota Ocampo.

For his part, Bruno Claeys, CEO of the World2fly airline, mentioned: “We are very happy with this new project and looking forward to flying to Cancun so that our clients can enjoy this wonderful country.”

The Madrid flight will have two frequencies a week with an Airbus A350 with a capacity for 432 passengers and the flight from Lisbon to Cancun will arrive once a week with an A330 with a capacity for 388 passengers.

Until 2019, 42% of the Spanish passengers who arrived in Mexico visited Quintana Roo; In 2020, due to the pandemic, this number was affected, even so, of 100 thousand 28 passengers who arrived in Mexico 23 thousand 432 visited Quintana Roo.

According to information from the CPTQ strategic planning area, Spanish tourists have an average stay of eight nights and prefer to travel as a couple, acquiring a package with a traditional travel agency.

