World2fly airline launches flights from Madrid and Lisbon to Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (May 21, 2021).- Within the framework of the International Tourism Fair of Spain, Fitur 2021, the Mexican Caribbean delegation held meetings with representatives of the airline World2Fly, who announced the arrival of two flights to the Mexican Caribbean: from Madrid and Lisbon.
“We are very happy with the arrival of a new airline that will reinforce air connectivity with Europe, from Spain and Portugal. World2fly has informed us of the decision to start its operations with the Madrid-Cancun flight from June 21 and from Lisbon to starting on July 11 ”, commented the general director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ), Darío Flota Ocampo.
For his part, Bruno Claeys, CEO of the World2fly airline, mentioned: “We are very happy with this new project and looking forward to flying to Cancun so that our clients can enjoy this wonderful country.”
The Madrid flight will have two frequencies a week with an Airbus A350 with a capacity for 432 passengers and the flight from Lisbon to Cancun will arrive once a week with an A330 with a capacity for 388 passengers.
Until 2019, 42% of the Spanish passengers who arrived in Mexico visited Quintana Roo; In 2020, due to the pandemic, this number was affected, even so, of 100 thousand 28 passengers who arrived in Mexico 23 thousand 432 visited Quintana Roo.
According to information from the CPTQ strategic planning area, Spanish tourists have an average stay of eight nights and prefer to travel as a couple, acquiring a package with a traditional travel agency.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Fiscal reform coming to Mexico in 2022
Mexico’s finance minister Arturo Herrera said.
-
Protected by faith, devotees carry out massive procession in Tahdziú, Yucatan
Tahdziú, Yucatán, (May 21, 2021).- Among flyers,.
-
For the fourth consecutive year, Yucatán is recognized as the safest state in Mexico: IEP
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021).- Although.
-
Former mayor of Espita is exhibited as he seeks reelection as “Diputado”
Espita, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021).- During.
-
Strong winds cause the fall of trees and billboards in Campeche
Authorities reported that the damage was.
-
Dead fish land on the beaches of Tulum
The phenomenon is ‘normal’ because animals.
-
Parts of Mérida without electricity from 3 in the afternoon
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021) .-.
-
Citibanamex warns about a possible depreciation of the peso if Morena wins the majority
The bank points out that Morena.
-
Yucatán participates in the 2021 International Tourism Fair in Spain
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 20, 2021). As.
-
Man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in Yucatan will be processed behind bars
Mèrida, Yucatán, May 20, 2021, (SIPSE).-.
Leave a Comment