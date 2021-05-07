Woman found dead inside her home in Paseos de Opichén, Mérida

MERIDA, YUCATAN (May 7, 2021) A strange death is already being investigated by the State Police, which took place on Thursday, May 6th, in Paseos de Opichén, La Joya de Mérida section, where Yazel C.R., 32, was found dead by her husband.
The first versions indicate that Juan Vargas arrived at his home, located on Calle 87 between 42 and 44 of the aforementioned subdivision, and would have found his wife unconscious, so he called the emergency number 911.
Upon arrival, the paramedics confirmed the death of Yazel and stated there was nothing they could do to save her life.
At the scene, versions emerged that the woman had fallen and hit her head, or that she had died from some pathology.
However, it will be the competent authorities and the autopsy that will throw the last word on the causes of the woman’s death.
The place was cordoned off for the arrival of experts from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), who searched the place to find any evidence of violence and carried out the removal of her body.
It should be remembered that precisely in La Joya Opichen, in mid-April the dead body of María C. was found in a park.
In that case, the cause of her death is not clear, to such an extent that the Prosecutor’s Office recently requested the support of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to carry out another autopsy.
Source: SIPSE
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
