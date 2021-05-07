When will Canada ease or lift travel restrictions?

Canada currently has travel restrictions in place for travellers of all countries including the U.S. until May 21, 2021. However, these restrictions are expected to be extended beyond that date.

Travelers to Canada must abide by additional measures such as COVID-19 testing requirements as well as a three-day hotel quarantine period as part of the 14-day quarantine requirement.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) maintain that Canada will ease restrictions in due course.

“The Government of Canada continues to take an evidence-based, cautious and gradual approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign nationals and travel advisories for Canadians,” GAC said to CIC News in an email.

“At this time, there are no specific plans to change Canada’s travel advice and advisories and we will continue to update our advice as the situation evolves.”

