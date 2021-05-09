Want to rent this house in Tulum?

Yuyum Uno Villa, Tulum, Mexico (Vrbo): You’ve been cooped up at home for over a year, making your own meals, doing endless piles of dishes… and saving your money. What have you been putting aside your piles of pennies for, you may be wondering? Vacation, of course!
But not just any old holiday jaunt. What you deserve is a $19,000-a-night stay in a gorgeous estate located on a private beach in Tulum.
Now, this is a secret garden we would be happy to hide away in, even after a year of seclusion. With your own private azure swimming pool artfully shaded by palms, it’s like the Tulum of years ago before the hordes of tourists began to arrive.
The villa has a distinctly Spanish colonial vibe, which means lots of arched doorways and interior courtyards that add yet another dimension to the indoor-outdoor lifestyle that comes with beachside living.
The only question to ask when it’s time for dinner overlooking the Caribbean is: “What’s the fresh catch of the day?”
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE DAILY BEAST
