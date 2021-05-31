Visit the Wonderful English Maze of Hacienda Panoaya in the State of Mexico

Test your senses in the English labyrinth of Hacienda Panoaya. Today, The Yucatan Times tells you how you can enjoy this fantastic tourist attraction in the State of Mexico.

STATE OF MÈXICO, May 31, 2021, (EL UNIVERSAL).- In Amecameca, State of Mexico, there is an amusement park that stands out for its impressive views of the Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl volcanoes, its closeness to nature, its historical value, and its extensive list of activities for family fun: Hacienda Panoaya.

In addition to being the childhood home of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, this 17th-century construction features a huge English-style labyrinth for you to test your senses. If mental dexterity and orientation are your things, you cannot miss this experience during your visit.

Photo: (Courtesy Hacienda Panoaya)

An hour and a half from downtown Mexico City, Hacienda Panoaya offers everything you need for a fun-filled weekend. Its main attraction is an English labyrinth of 4,800 square meters, surrounded by cedars tall enough to confuse you on the way.

The tangled paths of the labyrinth stretch for 1.4 kilometers, so getting your bearings and moving to the exit could take more than half an hour, indicates the official website of Hacienda Panoaya.

If the labyrinth meets its objective and you get completely lost, don’t worry: shout “I give myself” and the farm staff will guide you to the exit. Go into this adventure and find out if you solve the puzzle on your own.

Photo: (Geraldine Valladolid)

The entry cost for this and other attractions varies depending on the package you choose when you arrive at the Hacienda. For example, the Fun Package is priced at 199 pesos per person and includes unlimited access to the English labyrinth, as well as a zip line, boat ride, use of the bike path, tricycles, bouncers, obstacle course, picnic area, tennis courts soccer and volleyball.

Likewise, you will enjoy a visit to the Cuddly Deer Park, the Aviary, the Organic Garden, the International Museum of Volcanoes, and the Museum of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz.

On the other hand, the More Fun Package costs 249 pesos per person, and includes the same activities as the previous package but adds unlimited zip-lining and tractor rides if you go on the weekend, in addition to other attractions.

Photo: (Unsplash)

Giovanna Parissi Schonborn, Marketing Manager at Hacienda Panoaya, mentions that groups of more than 30 people receive a discount on the package they choose. If it is 199 pesos per person, it will be 120 pesos; and if you choose the 249 peso ticket for your group, they will only pay 170 pesos per person.

In the same way, if you present your INAPAM credential, the package of 199 pesos per person drops to 165 pesos; in the case of the package of 249 pesos per visitor, it is 215 pesos. Both packages include parking.

Consider that children under 3 years old do not pay entry admission. If you attend on your birthday and present your INE, CURP or birth certificate, access is also free.

Photo: (Courtesy Hacienda Panoaya)

Apart from the amusement park, Hacienda Panoaya has a restaurant with buffet service from 9 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon, a camping area and a hotel-spa if you want to stay longer.

The cost of the buffet on the weekend is 347 pesos per adult and 247 pesos per child. Although in the gardens of the place there are areas with tables in case you want to enter your food and drinks.

Due to the health contingency due to Covid-19, the use of face masks is mandatory; At the entrance, they will give you antibacterial gel, they will take your temperature and you will go through a sanitizing mat. Similarly, there are disinfection points within the labyrinth so that there is a lower risk of contagion among visitors.

This destination is open every day from 10 in the morning to 5:30 in the afternoon. You don’t need to make a reservation, but keep in mind that there is a limited capacity of 40%, so plan your trip well and take the necessary measures to take care of yourself.

Dare to live this experience and put your skills to the test in the labyrinth of Hacienda Panoaya.

