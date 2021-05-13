Vila announces investments for more than 1,467 million pesos in Valladolid

In Valladolid, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced a series of projects in the tourism, real estate and restaurant sector.

Valladolid, Yucatán, (May 13, 2021).- The economy of the eastern part of the state receives a strong boost and is positioned as an attractive area for private investment, after the announcement by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal of the arrival of 17 companies that chose Yucatán to develop tourism, real estate and restaurant projects, resulting in an investment of more than 1.4 billion pesos and that will generate more than 4,800 jobs, between direct and indirect, for the peole of the state.

Vila Dosal arrived at the Los Álamos Fincas and toured the sample house of this housing complex that is part of the series of investments that were established in Yucatán as result of the Governor’s efforts.

In addition to this important announcement, Grupo X’caret endorsed its investment of more than 2.8 billion pesos with the Xibalbá theme park, which will have eight closed, open and semi-open type cenotes, as well as three boutique hotels with 30 rooms each.

“I thank Governor Mauricio Vila for paying attention to tourism and for doing so with one of the main income and development programs. I wish you that, with the impulse of the Governor and if all the businessmen unite, we will soon be able to be the second most visited state in the whole country, we can do it and become a generator of foreign currency ”, indicated the founder and director of Grupo Xcaret, Miguel Quintana Pali.

He also pointed out that the state of Yucatán has great tourist potential with colonial cities, towns, henequen haciendas, churches, cathedrals, monasteries, giant cenotes, everything they would like to have in Quintana Roo.

For his part, the General Director of Grupo Alves, which promotes the Finca Los Álamos housing complex, Erick Álvarez Escobar, highlighted the Governor’s drive to attract investments to the state that translate into job creation in communities in the interior of the state.

“We thank you for your visit to this city of Valladolid that has seen the results of your work, that is why Yucatan has everything to be the most important state in the country, so, he indicated, hand in hand with the private sector, society and the government will continue working to generate important investments that target Yucatán as a trigger for investment and opens up opportunities for economic growth and community development ”, he concluded.

Accompanied by the founder and director of Grupo Xcaret, Miguel Quintana Pali and the general director of Grupo Alves, Erick Alvares Escobar, Vila Dosal announced the projects in the tourism, real estate and restaurant sectors:

-Group ALVES will invest 653 million pesos in its 5 projects in Valladolid, which will promote the creation of more than 700 new direct and indirect jobs. Also, the Cenote Mukul SAPI de CV company will invest 500 million pesos in a sustainability project consisting of wellness destination villas with cenote and will create 1,780 direct and indirect jobs.

Photo: (Yucatán al instante)

In the same way, Fincas Los Álamos will create the first conceptual residential development in the east of the state that integrates amenities and security that consists of the construction of 65 houses, with high quality handcrafted finishes, this with an investment of 270 million pesos with the generation of 180 direct and indirect jobs.

Finca Los Álamos housing complex. Photo: (Yucatán al instante)

With an investment of 189 million pesos, Zayanna Apartment Towers will build 111 apartments in Valladolid that will have amenities such as paddle tennis courts, swimming pools, wellness and personal care areas and will generate 300 direct and indirect jobs; Likewise, the Plaza Santo Secreto company will create a commercial plaza with shops, a food area and restaurants, focused on the integration of local culture, a project in which 120 million pesos will be invested and will create 110 direct and indirect jobs.

Also, the construction of the Hotel del Encomendero was completed with 60 rooms of Yucatecan concept, focused on cultural tourism and wellness, it will consist of a haute cuisine restaurant, as well as luxury suites and private pools, all through an investment of 70 million pesos and the generation of 260 direct and indirect jobs. Also, from the Codi del Sureste Real Estate Group, the Country Hotel with 50 suite rooms with a restaurant, pool, multipurpose room and more amenities will be built with an investment of 40 million pesos and the generation of 45 direct and indirect jobs.

Meanwhile, Grupo Ímpetu, with its Chichikan project, will develop an ecotourism park with the aim of sharing the importance of the Maya culture, care and love for nature, with an investment of 36 million pesos and the generation of 55 direct and indirect jobs. Also, the Hotel Los Frailes will be established with 9 single rooms, 8 double rooms, 2 suites, commercial premises, a pool, a beverage center and a large parking lot, with an investment of 32 million pesos and the creation of 65 direct and indirect jobs.

To these projects are added Casa Jabín, a boutique hotel with a private cenote that will have up to 30 rooms with an investment of 30 million pesos and the generation of 100 direct and indirect jobs; the Hotel Waye that will have 22 luxurious rooms, each one with unique decoration based on the Maya worldview and in which 30 million pesos will be invested and will create 59 direct and indirect jobs.

The Mesones de Valladolid Group will also invest more than 28 million pesos in two projects: Luxury Boutique Hotel with a friendly concept and connection with nature in which 23 million pesos were allocated and will generate 450 direct and indirect jobs; and the Terrace-Bar of the Hotel El Mesón del Marqués in the open air overlooking the main square of the city and a restaurant with gourmet cuisine, bar service, cocktails and mixology in which 5.5 million pesos will be invested, generating 132 direct and indirect jobs.

Photo: (Yucatán al instante)

The Beutour company will make an investment of 16 million pesos with the construction of Villas Vallazoo, a Recreational Park with a zoo, green recreational areas, miniature golf, lagoons and villas. Also, Grupo Provalia with an investment of 16 million pesos, will build the second phase of the Hotel Posada San Juan that consists of 8 first-class hotel rooms, gardens, pool, parking and common areas that will be friendly to the environment thanks to the generation of electrical energy using solar cells and wastewater treatment plant, generatint a total of 175 direct and indirect jobs.

The Habitum Group will invest 15 million pesos in the Private Finca Kante, a real estate development with 106 urbanized residential lots with a clubhouse, tennis court, parking lot, gym, heated area for 80 people, kitchen and heated children’s area, playground for pets, central park with playground and green areas. As well as the Hotelera Itzáes, with the Xuux Peek by Tecnohotel project, a hotel with 6 rooms and 6 accommodation modules featuring a fntastic a cenote, through an investment of 15 million pesos and the creation of 300 direct and indirect jobs.

With the Yunchén Village, a tourist complex that integrates communities, 15 million pesos will be invested in a Cenote, Mayan Village that will generate 340 direct and indirect jobs; Paparazzi Valladolid, will be an Italian restaurant, pizzeria and bar that will be installed in that city with an investment of 12 million pesos and the creation of 50 direct and indirect jobs; and Saastah Hotel Boutique will build a boutique hotel with 10 rooms, friendly to the environment and that seeks to promote the Maya culture will invest 11.5 million pesos for the creation of 10 direct jobs.

Through an investment of 10 million pesos and 230 new direct and indirect jobs, the Zazil Tunich hotel will have 5 cabins with a cenote in a cave, Grupo Coqui Coqui will carry out a room as a boutique hotel with a textile crafts showroom, natural fibers and chamois with 6.8 million pesos and the generation of 119 direct and indirect jobs.

Like La Casa del Encomendero, it will have a unique Suite, for a high-level overnight stay, in a private environment, with amenities and 24-hour staff through an investment of 4 million pesos and the creation of 45 direct and indirect jobs and Grupo ADO will offer Turibús Valladolid, a tourist transport service that will tour the main attractions of the city, with an investment of 800 thousand pesos and the creation of 55 direct and indirect jobs.

When addressing his message, Vila Dosal pointed out that one of the main guidelines of his government is to generate well-paid jobs with social security not only for Mérida, but also to decentralize these conditions in other municipalities in the interior of the state, which is why tourism is the great opportunity we have in Yucatán to create jobs for Yucatecans who today live in poverty.

“That is why we have taken tourism as one of the main aspects of our Government and as an example of this, we closed with historical numbers in 2019, the highest number of visitors in our history, the highest number of tourist arrivals by cruise ship, the largest increase in the Mérida city airport and the largest number of visits to archaeological sites, however the arrival of the pandemic and the passage of 5 natural phenomena put us a new challenge”, shared the Governor.

In addition to this, Yucatán was classified as the state that has the best conditions for doing business, according to the Business Environment Indicator presented by the British consulting firm Deloitte, one of the world’s most important consulting firms worldwide rated Yucatán as the best place with the best environment to do business in all of Mexico, Vila Dosal added.

“If we combine all these conditions that are being generated in Yucatán with the natural beauties that we have, with the quality of our people and with our qualified workforce, without a doubt, Yucatán can be a tourist powerhouse in the next 10 years ”, stated Vila Dosal.

Finally, the Governor invited businessmen to take care of the positive economic reactivation that is taking place in Yucatan with joint responsibility and to continue implementing sanitary measures, protecting each other.

At the end of his tour, the Governor supervised the new Turibús unit of the ADO Group that will function as tourist transport in the city of Valladolid, in which the General Manager of MOBILITY ADO Peninsular Region, Eduardo Córdova Balbuena, explained that it will visit 11 historical points with groups that arrive in Cancun and visit Chichén Itzá and with their ticket they will be able to visit the historical landmarks of Valladolid.

The Governor was accompanied by the investors Counselor of Cenote Mukul, Henry González Duarte; the partner of Inmobiliaria CODI Del Sureste, Estrella Correa Díaz; the Shareholders of Plaza Santo Secreto and Hotel El Encomendero, Carlos Cabal Peniche and Arturo Quirarte and Grupo Ímpetu, Francisco Alor Peniche.

Among the representatives of the private initiative were also the Hotel Los Frailes, Luis Moreno; the Casa Jabín investor, Eduardo de la Peña; the legal representative and manager of the Hotel Waye Valladolid, Héctor Bustos Sosa; the director of the Mesones de Valladolid Group, Rodrigo Escalante Escalante; the owner Hotel Zacil Tunich, Armando Geded Lope; the General Manager of Beutour, Alma Erika Beutelspacher de la Torre and the owner of Grupo Provalía, Sara Fuentes de la Peña.

Likewise, the owner of Grupo Hotelera Itzáes, Jorge Flores González; the CEO of Grupo Habitum, Ernesto Aguilar Mendoza; the owner of the Paparazzi Valladolid Restaurant, Giovanni Angelo Mura; the Manager of Saastah Hotel Boutique, Bernardo Cantón Alcocer; the owner of Grupo Coqui Coqui, Matías González and the General Manager of Mobility ADO’s Peninsular Region, Eduardo Córdova Balbuena.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments