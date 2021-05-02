Vaccines for people from 50 to 59 years of age arrive in Yucatan.

Tomorrow, Monday, the application of the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine to people from 50 to 59 years old will begin in the municipalities of Valladolid, Tizimín, Kanasín, Progreso, Buctzotz and Umán, after a batch of 35,100 vaccinations arrived in Yucatán this Saturday.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – As reported, the vaccines will be applied to the population that has been previously registered and selected through the federal government platforms. Hence, the Federation is in charge of the planning and protocols of this vaccination, and the state government will be supporting these tasks.

The SSY invited people between 50 and 59 who have not registered on the platform to be included in the process.

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal reiterated that he would continue to insist with federal authorities to complete the vaccination of the elderly population and continue with the rest of the population. Also, the State’s health personnel, regardless of whether they are from the public or private sector, are vaccinated against the Coronavirus as a priority, and paramedics from the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) Red Cross are also considered in this process.

As of today, more than 409,220 vaccines against Coronavirus have arrived in the State, in addition to the batch of 35,100 that arrived yesterday afternoon.

On the other hand, regarding the daily report of infections, it was reported that 104 new conditions of the disease were detected yesterday in Yucatan.

Of these, 81 occurred in Merida, five in Kanasin, four in Yaxcabá, three in Umán, two in Progreso, and one each in Acanceh, Chemax, Izamal, Maxcanú, Oxkutzcab, Ticul, Tixkokob and Tixméhuac, and one foreigner.

With them, the total in the State reached 37,488 positive cases, 320 of which are from another country or another state. In addition, the Yucatan Ministry of Health reported seven more deaths due to Coronavirus in the State.

