Vaccination process for people between 40 and 49 years old begins the first week of June

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 28, 2021).- The Government of Mexico announced this Friday, May 28, the start of the vaccination process against COVID-19 for people between 40 and 49 years old.
Next week, that is, at the beginning of June, the inoculation stage will begin for this priority group, and the population of pregnant women and older adults will also continue.
“Given the large supply of vaccines that we have had this week, we can assure, with the distribution of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), that during the first week of June we will be able to end these two great priorities (older adults and personal of health). That is why we are now beginning with the 40 to 49 years old stage, ” said Ruy López Ridaura, general director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control.
The goal is to vaccinate 11.4 million people against the coronavirus, 70 percent of the total population in this group.
Meanwhile, people who belong to the 50 to 59-year-old group can continue to go to the vaccination centers to receive the biological.
