Vaccination continues in Merida and other municipalities in the state of Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 25, 2021).- This is the medical part of Monday, May 24: This Monday the application of the second dose of vaccines against the coronavirus for older adults over 60 years old in the municipalities of Opichén, Acanceh, Buctzotz, Chemax, Dzitás, Sucilá, Hunucmá, Oxkutzcab, San Felipe, Cacalchén and Dzan began.

While the application of the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine for people from 50 to 59 years old in Chemax, Oxkutzcab, and Acanceh, municipalities of Yucatan, also began.

The State Health Secretariat is working in coordination with the Federal Government and the Armed Forces to take care of the health of the Yucatecans.

The application of the vaccine for people from 50 to 59 years old in Mérida will take place from this Tuesday, May 25 to Thursday, June 3. According to the schedule, the vaccination will be carried out in the following order:

-Today, Tuesday, May 25, the 59-year-old will be vaccinated

-Wednesday 26 to those of 58 years

-Thursday 27 to those of 57 years

-Friday 28 to those of 56 years

-Saturday 29 at 55 years

-Sunday 30 to the 54 years

-Monday 31 to those of 53 years

-Tuesday, June 1 at 52 years old

-Wednesday 2 to those of 51 years.

-Thursday 3 to those of 50 years.

The vaccination will be carried out in 2 macro-centers and 6 modules, strategically distributed in the city, and will take place from 8:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the afternoon. The inhabitants of the capital who are in this age range and who have not yet registered on the federal platform mivacuna.salud.gob.mx, are invited to do so as soon as possible to go on the day that corresponds to them and avoid crowds.

In addition, the following is reported:

Today, Tuesday 25, the application of the second dose for older adults over 60 years will begin in Mocochá, Chichimilá, Río Lagartos, Sotuta, Teabo, Celestún, Cenotillo, Chikindzonot, Hoctún, Maní, Muxupip and Tekit, Yucatan municipalities. Also, the application of the first doses for people from 50 to 59 years will begin in Conkal municipality.

On Wednesday 26, the application of the second dose for older adults over 60 years will begin in the following municipalities: Dzidzantún, Yaxkukul, Tecoh, Tzucacab, Yaxcabá, Panabá, Seyé, Temax, Tixcacalcupul, Bokobá, Baca, Cansahcab, and Chocholá.

On Thursday, May 27, the application of the second dose for older adults over 60 years will begin in Dzemul, Hocabá, Halachado, Muna, Kinchil, Sinanché, Suma, Dzilam de Bravo, Yobaín, Ixil, Samahil and Timucuy, municipalities. Also, it will begin the application of the first doses for people from 50 to 59 years of age in Samahil, Tixpéual and Timucuy, municipalities.

On Friday, May 28, the application of the second dose for older adults over 60 years will begin in Xocchel, Telchac Pueblo, Dzilam González, Tahmek, Telchac Puerto, Tepakán, Tetiz, Teya, Ucú and Tekantación, Yucatàn municipalities. Also, it will begin the application of the first doses for people from 50 to 59 years old in Ucú municipality.

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily income. This Monday, May 24, we had 145 patients in public hospitals.

34,405 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms nor can they infect. This figure represents 87% of the total registered infections, which is 39,290.

Today 100 new coronavirus infections were detected.

68 in Mérida,

9 in Ticul,

8 in Progress,

3 in Tizimín,

2 in Bokobá, Oxkutzcab and Teabo,

1 in Acanceh, Tecoh, Teya, Tinum and Tixpéual,

and 1 foreign.

Of the 39,290 positive cases, 341 are from another country or state.

Specifically, in Mérida, 24,662 people infected with coronavirus (accumulated cases to May 23) have been diagnosed, living in:

7,042 in the North zone

6,294 in the East zone

2,309 in the Downtown area

3,505 in the South zone

5,512 in the Poniente area

Unfortunately, in this medical report we report 6 deaths:

1.- 36-year-old male from Mérida Without comorbidities

2.- 84-year-old male from Mérida HAS / Cardiovascular disease

3.- Male 77 years of Mérida Smoking

4.- Female 62 years of Progress DM / SAH / Cardiovascular disease

5.- 48-year-old female from Motul Asthma / Obesity

6.- Female 10 months old baby of Mérida Immunosuppression

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).

In total, there are 4,186 people who died from coronavirus in Yucatàn.

Of the active cases, 554 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 145 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases is from 1 month to 99 years.

The weekly indicators of the State Health Traffic Light show Yellow. As it has been informed, the State Health Traffic Light will be published every 15 days to approve presentation dates with the Federal Government Traffic.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments