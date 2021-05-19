Two weeks later, AMLO finally apologizes to victims of the Metro Line 12 tragedy

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 19, 2021).- This Tuesday, May 18, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, decided that it was time to apologize to the victims of Line 12 of the Olivos Metro in Mexico City “not as an authority, but as a person.”
“I apologize and I am very sorry for these misfortunes, not as an authority but as a person, I wish that no one suffers, that is my conviction, I wish that no one lose their life, I believe that the most sublime, the most important thing of all is life” he declared during his morning conference.
He reiterated his apologies and added that his government does not turn its back on human pain, since they are not superior, so that regardless of the circumstances, all people, as well as their families, deserve respect, affection, affection and humanism.
For most Mexicans, this apology should’ve been made on the day after the tragic events of May 3rd. But apparently, the president had “other priorities”, and it took him sixteen days to realize the necessity of a public statement regarding this matter.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
