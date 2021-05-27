Two Quintana Roo municipalities register an increase in Covid-19 cases

Solidaridad and Benito Juárez occupy the second and third positions, respectively.

QUINTANA ROO, (May 27, 2021).- The state of Quintana Roo has two of the 11 municipalities that have registered a greater increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in Mexico: Solidaridad and Benito Juárez, which also occupy the second and third positions respectively.

The ranking was carried out by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) based on the epidemiological records provided by the Federal Ministry of Health, with which they estimated that the incidence between active cases of the penultimate week, and active cases of three weeks back is 55 and 51 in Playa del Carmen and Cancun.

“Solidaridad presents an increase of 55 active cases of COVID-19 in the penultimate week, which corresponds to an increase per 100,000 inhabitants of 22.93 active cases (incidence)”, indicates the report of the maximum house of studies.

In the case of Benito Juárez, the rise that was registered during this period of time caused an incidence of 6.04 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Regarding hospital occupancy, this last destination exceeds 80% in the two units destined to the attention of COVID-19, which are the General Hospital and the General Hospital of Zone number 3 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

The Information System of the IRAG Network indicates that the first of the two hospitals has an occupancy of general hospital beds of 90%, a percentage that it has maintained since May 15.

While the General Hospital of zone number 3 of the IMSS in Cancun has also remained between 70 and 80% throughout this time.

Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, head of the Ministry of Health in the state, indicated that in addition to the concern that exists in the increase in cases, the saturation of hospitals is another aspect that must decrease to guarantee emergency medical care for all patients and thus avoid an increase in deaths.

