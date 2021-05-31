Two dead and over 20 injured in Miami mass shooting

MIAMI, May 31, 2021, (CNN).- Police are asking for the public’s help in finding whoever opened fire at a Florida club early Sunday, May 30, killing at least two people and wounding 20 more, Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III said.
Shortly after midnight, a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah and three people “stepped out of the vehicle with assault rifles and handguns, who started firing indiscriminately into the crowd,” Ramirez said.
“The result is 20 to 25 victims with gunshot injury wounds, and two deceased on the scene,” he said. Five victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. Two of them are in critical condition, according to hospital spokesperson Kerting Baldwing.
The banquet hall and billiards club had been rented out for a concert Saturday night, Ramirez said. Angelica Green said her son and her nephew were among those shot.
Her son was shot once in the abdomen area and is in stable condition after surgery, Green said Sunday. “However, my nephew was shot four times,” she said, including once in the abdomen area and three times in the leg.
“He’s not a statistic. He’s a graduate from college last year. So he’s educated. He was going out with his educated cousin to just celebrate the weekend, and they had not made it into the club as of yet,” she said.
“They said that some guys, three guys that they noticed … they just started shooting … for whatever reason, we don’t know.”
“These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez tweeted. “My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.
“TV personality and Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the mass shooting, the businessman tweeted Sunday.
I’m offering a $100,000 reward to help authorities in my hometown @MiamiDadePD arrest and convict the suspect/suspects .. pass this on .. https://t.co/f9muvEqmp4— Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 30, 2021
The police director thanked Lemonis for his offer and reminded the public that tipsters can stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers. “We need our county to step up with information,” Ramirez said.
“This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend, it’s the same thing. This is targeted. This is definitely not random,” said Ramirez.
On Sunday, Ramirez tweeted that the Miami division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) added an additional $25,000 to Lemonis’ reward, bringing it to $125,000.
Source: CNN
